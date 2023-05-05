Shah Rukh’s ‘Pathaan’ getting ready for release in Bangladesh

The movie “Pathaan” starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to hit theatres in Bangladesh on May 12, according to a Friday announcement from the production company Yash Raj Films.The Siddharth Anand-directed film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened in theatres on January 25 and has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office globally.Along with John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, “Pathaan” is produced by YRF.Since Bangladesh gained its independence in 1971, “Pathaan” will be the “first Hindi film” to be released in that nation, according to Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution at YRF.

Indian films have been prohibited from being shown in Bangladeshi theatres since the country’s independence in order to safeguard the indigenous film industry.The ban was abolished in 2010 when the country’s film industry saw an unparalleled decline and the number of functioning movie theatres fell. However, following a local industry protest, the ban was reinstated.According to local media reports, the government permitted the import of films from the Indian subcontinent with specific stipulations earlier this year, opening the path for the distribution of “Pathaan.”