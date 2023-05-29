Tragic Mumbai Incident: Malayali Doctor and Sister Drown While Bathing Pet Dog

In a tragic accident that unfolded on Sunday, two siblings hailing from Haripad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district found themselves immersed in a sorrowful incident while bathing their pet dog. Dr. Ranjith Ravindran (23) and Kirti Ravindran (17) drowned in a pond located at Davdi in Dombivli East.

Dr. Ranjith was a house surgeon at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, while his younger sister, Kirti, had recently completed her 12th standard. The siblings’ parents, Ravindran and Deepa, were not present during the incident as they were in Kerala for medical treatment.

The tragic event has left the local community devastated, and the news of their untimely demise has sent shockwaves through their hometown. Friends, neighbors, and relatives are mourning the loss of these young lives, whose promising futures were cut short in such a heartbreaking manner.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently underway. Authorities are examining the pond and gathering information to determine the cause of the drowning. The community is rallying together to support the grieving family during this difficult time, offering condolences and assistance wherever possible.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety measures, even in seemingly routine activities. The memories of Dr. Ranjith and Kirti will forever live on in the hearts of their loved ones, who now mourn the loss of two bright souls who had so much potential ahead of them.