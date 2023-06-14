Gulf country announces 3-month midday work ban

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia announced 3-month midday work ban. The midday work ban will start from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a period of three months. The ban would come into force on Thursday, June 15 and will continue until Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The ministry will impose work ban, in coordination with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health. This is in line with a decision of Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi.