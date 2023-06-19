Govt declares holiday for schools today

Heavy overnight rains battered the city and its surroundings, forcing officials to declare a school holiday on Monday. International flight operations at the airport were disrupted as approximately ten incoming flights, including those from Doha and Dubai, were diverted to Bengaluru, disrupting departure as well.

The showers provided reprieve from the searing heat that the city and its surrounding areas had been experiencing during the previous few days. Schools in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, as well as Vellore and Ranipet, were closed as a result of the rains. On Monday, the weather service predicts further rain in the city and suburbs.