Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern writing a book with more focus on leadership

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Friday that she is writing a book about leadership rather than politics. Ardern said in an Instagram post that she is frequently asked if she will write about her five years as Prime Minister of New Zealand. “At first, my response was no. I didn’t want to write a book about the last five years’ internal politics, and then someone convinced me that I didn’t have to,” Ardern wrote. “That it might be worth expanding on some of the things I mentioned in my valedictory instead, such as the idea that you can be your own kind of leader while still making a difference.” So that’s what I’m going to do.”

Ardern stated that she does not know when the book would be published. “But I hope that when it’s done, it’ll be the kind of book that would have made a difference to my 14-year-old self,” Ardern wrote. Ardern, who was 37 when she became prime minister in 2017, was regarded as a global left-wing icon. In January, she startled New Zealanders by announcing her resignation because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the position justice in an election year. Ardern has since revealed that she will join Harvard University on a temporary basis this year after being appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School. She has also accepted an unpaid position combatting internet extremism. Ardern got one of New Zealand’s greatest honours this month for her role in guiding the country through a horrific shooting and pandemic. She was appointed a Dame Grand Companion, which means she will now be referred to as Dame Jacinda.

Ardern stated that she is working with a team of publishers, including Penguin in New Zealand and Australia, Macmillan in the United Kingdom, and Crown in the United States. Requests for comment were not immediately returned by the publishers.