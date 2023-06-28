Delhi Doctor Loses Rs 4.5 Cr to Cybercrooks; Kerala Businesswoman Narrowly Escapes Similar Scam

In a chilling incident on May 5, a doctor in Delhi fell victim to a fraudulent call claiming to be from FedEx. The caller alleged that a package sent to Taiwan, which contained illegal substances, had been seized by the Mumbai Police. Despite denying any involvement, the doctor was coerced into registering a complaint at the Andheri East Police Station, initiating a series of deceptive events. By the end of the day, the doctor had lost a staggering sum of Rs 4.47 crore, marking one of the most significant cons ever witnessed in Delhi.

Mirroring the same modus operandi, cybercrooks targeted a businesswoman in central Kerala just fifty days later. Rohini Kurian, a successful business owner, found herself entangled in a web of deceit after enduring exhausting conversations with the impostors. However, Kurian managed to break free from their clutches when they demanded she transfer money to their account for verification, to which she firmly responded with a resounding “no,” despite facing threats of arrest.

Delhi cybercrime DCP Prashant Gautam, who is investigating the doctor’s case, highlighted the cunning tactics employed by cybercriminals, stating, “They use the names of real officers… Dr Balsing Rajput is my counterpart in Maharashtra.” This revelation sheds light on the sophistication and audacity exhibited by these scammers.

Recalling her ordeal, Kurian shared her story, which unfolded on June 24 at her office in Kerala. She received a recorded call claiming that a FedEx package she supposedly sent to Taiwan had encountered delivery issues. Although Kurian hadn’t dispatched any parcels, she reluctantly followed the instructions provided. A Hindi-speaking woman connected her with a “FedEx” executive, who claimed that a package containing various items, including credit cards, passports, and illegal drugs, was in the possession of the Andheri East cyber police.

The situation escalated when Kurian was transferred to “Superintendent Naresh Kumar Guntu,” who communicated flawlessly in English, assuming the persona of a high-ranking officer. Guntu informed Kurian that she had opened multiple bank accounts in Mumbai using her Aadhaar number, which was allegedly found on the courier package. Astonishingly, Guntu accused her of laundering drug money and insisted that she travel to Mumbai to testify.

With the use of Skype, Kurian found herself face to face with “DCP Balsing Rajput,” who had previously deceived the Delhi doctor. Unaware of the previous scam, Kurian endured five minutes of psychological torment as the officer attempted to exhaust her. He even presented what appeared to be a legitimate document from the RBI, further manipulating her trust. Rajput then requested Kurian’s bank account details and asked her to transfer money to an “RBI account” for verification. Fortunately, Kurian’s intuition kicked in, and she vehemently declined the demand, resisting the scammers’ threats.

The striking resemblance between Kurian’s encounter and the doctor’s case emphasizes the consistent pattern employed by these cybercriminals. In the Delhi doctor’s situation, she was coerced into transferring her entire fortune to an “RBI account” under the pretense that her money would be returned. However, the criminals withdrew a substantial sum of Rs 3.77 crore from ATMs across India, leaving only a fraction of the stolen funds in the banking system. Despite the challenges faced by law enforcement in retrieving the doctor’s money, eight individuals involved in the scam were apprehended across multiple locations.

Following her harrowing experience, Kurian filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Portal, urging others not to fall victim to such scams