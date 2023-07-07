iQoo launches new TWS 1 earbuds: Details

Mumbai: iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds have been launched in China. The iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500). At launch, it will be offered at a special price of CNY 369 (roughly Rs. 4,200).

The newly introduced iQoo TWS 1 earbuds come with a half-in-ear design for user comfort. They feature a 12.2mm ultra-wideband driver, that is said to have a response range starting from 5Hz to 40kHz and offer a 3D panoramic audio experience. They support up to 1200kbps of aptX adaptive and lossless audio. The smart wearables are also tuned by Golden Ears Lab and claim to have a minimal link delay.

Each earbud packs a 50mAh battery and the case comes with a 420mAh cell and a USB Type-C charging port. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds can offer a battery life of up to 42 hours with the charging case and the noise reduction feature disabled. The earbuds are equipped with touch control and voice control commands. They come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.