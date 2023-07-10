Sri Lanka crowned ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier champions

Sri Lanka’s incredible one-day form continued as they defeated the Netherlands by a massive 128 runs in the finals to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier here on Sunday. This was Sri Lanka’s tenth straight ODI victory.

While both sides have already qualified for the 50-over World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19 this year, Sri Lanka will compete as Qualifier 1 and the Netherlands as Qualifier 2 in the mega event. When put in to bat, Sri Lanka managed a respectable 233 in 47.5 overs, while the Netherlands were bowled out for 105 in 23.3 overs. Sri Lanka hitters got starts but failed to convert, with the exception of No. 4 batter Sahan Arachchige, who produced a magnificent 57 off 71 balls with four boundaries.

Among those who perished were openers Pathum Nissanka (23) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (19), as well as Kusal Mendis, who scored 43 off 52 balls with five fours and one six. Arachchige was the backbone of Sri Lanka’s innings, adding 72 runs for the third wicket with Mendis and another 64 with left-handed Charith Asalanka, who scored 36 off 35 balls with four fours. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 233 in 47.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 43, Sahan Arachchige 57, Charith Asalanka 36; Vikramjit Singh 2/12) beat the Netherlands 105 in 23.3 overs (Max O’Dowd 33; Dilshan Madushanka 3/18, Maheesh Theekshana 4/31, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35) by 128 runs.