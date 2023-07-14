Vice-President of Mizoram BJP steps down in protests against Manipur’s church burning

The Mizoram BJP leader R Vanramchhuanga has resigned from his position as vice president of the state organisation. He firmly conveyed his conviction that the recent destruction of Christian churches in Manipur was carried out with the ‘support of both state and central authorities’ in his resignation letter dated July 13.

According to Vanramchhuanga, he chose this choice to ‘protest against the act of criminal injustice’ that was committed against Christians and Christianity. He went on to say that 357 churches, office buildings, and living quarters for pastors belonging to various religious institutions had been ‘burned to ashes by Meitei militants’ as a result of the recent outbreak of ethnic conflicts in Manipur.

Vanramchhuanga alleged in a letter to the state president of Mizoram that neither N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, nor Amit Shah, the minister of the interior of the United States, had denounced or criticised those responsible for the burning down of the churches when they were in Imphal.

‘Even the Central government have not expressed any word to condemn the burning of Christian churches,’ he wrote. Vanramchhuanga’s resignation occurs just before Manipur’s Assembly elections, which are set to take place later this year.

Since ethnic confrontations between the Meitei and Kuki groups in the northeastern state first started, more than 150 people have died and several others have been injured.

Following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ opposing the Meitei’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation on May 3 in the state’s hill areas, tensions between the two communities grew.

The fighting has caused thousands of people to be displaced, and many now reside in relief camps. Violence persists sporadically despite the paramilitary presence being very strong.