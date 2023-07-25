Delhi Commission of Woman urges Manipur CM’s resignation over failure to meet women paraded naked

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, raising concerns about his failure to meet with the women who were stripped and paraded in the state. Maliwal, who visited Manipur on Monday, expressed her disappointment as she was able to meet the victims while the government officials had not.

During her visit, Maliwal met with the two women who had been paraded naked and was told that no government representative had reached out to them. This lack of response from the government prompted Maliwal to assert, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”

Earlier, on Saturday, Maliwal had accused the Manipur government of preventing her from visiting the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence. Undeterred, she announced her decision to proceed with the visit on Sunday, despite alleged denial of permission by the state government.

The situation in strife-torn Manipur calls for immediate attention and accountability, and the demands for the CM’s resignation highlight the seriousness of the issue at hand.