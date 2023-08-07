Prarthana Thombare bags second career title

Barcelona: In tennis, India’s Prarthana Thombare has clinched the doubles title at the women’s tennis hardcourt event in Barcelona, Spain.The Asian Games bronze medallist, combined with Russian Anastasia Tikhonova defeated Estelle Cascino and Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica of France by ‘ 3-6, 6-1, 10-7’ in the final.

This is the second title of the year and 26th overall for Prarthana. She had earlier bagged bronze with Sania Mirza in 2014 at Incheon.

Siddhant Banthia and Sai Karteek Reddy won their second title this season in ITF men’s event in Astana, Kazakhstan. They defeated Estonia’s Daniil Glinka and Karl Kiur Saar by ‘ 7-5, 6-7, 10-4’. It is the first crown for both the players.