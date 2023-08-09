Know the benefits of breastfeeding for new moms

Breastfeeding is good for both infants and mothers. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. As an infant grows, breast milk changes to meet the infant’s nutritional needs. Breastfeeding can also help protect the infant and mother against certain illnesses and diseases

Benefits of breastfeeding for new moms:

Breastfeeding helps in more rapid weight loss after delivery.

There is less risk of postpartum depression in lactating mothers.

There is lactational amenorrhea i.e., delayed return of periods which acts as a contraception.

Females who breastfeed have less risk of cancer breast, cancer ovary, Type 2 Diabetes, and high Blood Pressure.

All infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. This has health benefits for baby as well as mother and this practice should be promoted and encouraged.