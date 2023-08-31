Corporate women experience more stress and stereotypes than men: Survey

A recent survey conducted in eight major Indian cities revealed that women employed in corporate environments experience higher workplace stress compared to their male counterparts. The survey also highlighted that female employees often encounter stereotypes regarding maternity leaves and face compromises in their career progression after marriage.

The survey included responses from 3,000 corporate employees, comprising 1,627 men and 1,373 women, across sectors such as FMCG, automobile, BPO, banking, and durables. It was conducted in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune. The findings indicated that a significant portion of corporate workers, 48%, are at risk of experiencing poor mental health, underscoring the urgency of addressing employee well-being.

Among the specific factors impacting professional advancement in Delhi, the survey revealed that a lack of motivation was the leading concern at 51%. Stress from both professional (94%) and personal (85%) domains emerged as the primary contributors to mental health challenges in Delhi, followed by pre-existing medical conditions (79%). The survey was conducted by Mpower, an initiative by The Aditya Birla Education Trust, in collaboration with IPSOS, a research agency.