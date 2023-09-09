Puthuppally Win Signals CPM Decline in Kerala: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, in the aftermath of the Puthuppally bypoll, delivered a damning assessment of the LDF government, asserting that the UDF’s triumph in Puthuppally marked the initiation of the CPM’s decline in Kerala, drawing parallels with the situation in Bengal.

Addressing reporters following the resounding victory, Satheesan took aim at CPM state secretary M V Govindan, dubbing him an “expert fickler” and a “piper” for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He highlighted Govindan’s shift in stance, noting, “Prior to the election, Govindan said the result would be an assessment of the LDF rule in Kerala. Following the poll drubbing, he immediately changed the narrative and called the victory a result of sympathy votes.”

Responding to LDF convener E P Jayarajan’s assertion that BJP supporters backed the Congress in Puthuppally, Satheesan acknowledged this and stated, “Yes, we did get votes of the BJP. The UDF also garnered the votes of some good Communists in the party. Chandy Oommen won the constituency with such a large majority because of the people’s anger and resentment towards the Pinarayi government.”

He emphasized that the victory in Puthuppally was a collective achievement for Team UDF and described it as a fresh start for the UDF in Kerala, instilling them with the vigor to face the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

Satheesan also criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence regarding corruption allegations against him and his daughter, accusing him of avoiding public interaction. He noted, “It has been seven months since the chief minister held a press conference. The government is even afraid of a 94-year-old activist’s sloganeering.”

Further, Satheesan alleged that the chief minister was unaware of many government activities and claimed, “The administration has been hijacked by a group of people in the Chief Minister’s Office, and they run the office, including the state’s police force.”

Regarding the suspension of Thiruvambadi MLA George M Thomas over support for a POCSO case accused, Satheesan criticized the government’s perceived double standards in handling such cases for CPM leaders and others in the state.

Finally, when asked about the medical negligence case of Harshina, Satheesan called for her to receive appropriate compensation, meeting with her later alongside Samara Samithi chairman Dinesh Peruumanna to discuss the matter.