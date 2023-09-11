Archery World Cup: India’s Prathamesh Jawkar wins silver

Hermosillo: Indian compound archer Prathamesh Jawkar won silver medal in the Archery World Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico. Shanghai World Cup winner Prathamesh Jawkar lost to Mathias Fullerton of Denmark in the final in an intense shoot-off finish. The Indian archer lost 148-148 (10-10*) to Fullerton, who was adjudged the winner by virtue of his arrow being closer to the centre.

Meanwhile, World Cup stage winner Jyothi Surekha Vennam failed to cross the opening round. She lost to Sara Lopez of Colombia by by a 5-point margin.