Dalai Lama’s upcoming visit to Sikkim scheduled for next month

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, is scheduled to embark on a five-day visit to Sikkim from October 10 to October 14, as announced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The announcement was made during a meeting where the Chief Minister stressed the significance of the Dalai Lama’s visit and urged all officials to take it seriously.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the government has been working diligently to extend an invitation to the Dalai Lama since taking office in 2019, and this year, their efforts have come to fruition. The Chief Minister expressed the need to ensure that the visit is historic and memorable.

The organizing committee for the Dalai Lama’s visit will include Chief Minister Tamang as the Chief Patron, the Ecclesiastical Minister Ven Sonam Lama as the Patron, and Chief Secretary V B Pathak as the Chairman. Additional core committees and groups have also been established to facilitate the visit. It’s noteworthy that the Dalai Lama’s last visit to Sikkim was in 2010.