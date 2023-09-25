In Visakhapatnam Zoo, 18-year-old lioness died after heart attack

An official reported on Sunday that an 18-year-old lioness at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) died from an old age-related heart attack.

Maheswari, the lioness, died late on Saturday night. ‘The cause of death was severe myocardial infarction (heart attack) due to senility (old age) as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon,’ Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said in a press release.

Maheshwari was born in 2006 and transferred from Gujarat’s Sakkarbaug Zoo to the Vizag Zoo in 2019. She has aided in conservation efforts and provided millions of people with information on Asiatic lions, according to the woman.

Salaria estimates that lions live for 16 to 18 years in the wild, but Maheswari made it to its 19th year.