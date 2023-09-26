On the 7th day of Ganpati festival, 17,187 idols immersed in water bodies

During the seventh day of the 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai, a total of 17,187 idols representing Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in various water bodies, according to civic officials. The immersion process took place without any untoward incidents. Among these idols, 15,243 were household Ganesh idols, 1,758 were public idols, and 186 depicted Goddess Gauri. Of these idols, 5,147 were immersed in artificial ponds located in different areas of the city.

The Ganesh festival, spanning ten days, began on September 19 and features idol immersions on various days of the festival, starting from the second day. The celebration will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28. To facilitate the immersion of idols, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has designated 69 natural water bodies, including parts of the seashore, and established 191 artificial ponds this year. This ensures a systematic and eco-friendly process for concluding the festival’s traditions.