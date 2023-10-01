Women empowerment focus at RSS all-India women meet

The first day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) all-India Women Coordination Meeting saw discussions on diverse subjects, including the societal and national development roles of women. This two-day event has attracted nearly 300 participants from across India, as stated by an RSS spokesperson. Senior RSS leaders, Suresh Joshi and Arun Kumar, were present at the meeting, held at Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli.

Key topics explored during the gathering encompassed the growing engagement of women in the social sector and their contributions to the nation’s development and societal transformation. Thus far, India has hosted 93 women’s conferences, with approximately 1,44,000 women taking part. The meeting also included deliberations on plans for future women’s conferences organized by the RSS, according to RSS state convenor Manju Sharma.