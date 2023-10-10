These factors increases risk of breast cancer

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the breast. It typically forms in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) or lobules (glands that produce milk). Breast cancer can occur in both men and women.

Certain lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, not smoking, and breastfeeding may lower the chances of developing breast cancer.

These 10 alterable factors are increasing your risk of breast cancer:

1. Obesity: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of developing breast cancer, especially after menopause.

2. Lack of physical activity: A sedentary lifestyle and lack of regular exercise can contribute to breast cancer risk.

3. Alcohol consumption: Regular and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.

4. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT): Long-term use of HRT, especially oestrogen-progestin combination therapy, can increase the risk of breast cancer.

5. Delayed childbirth and fewer pregnancies: Women who have their first child after the age of 30 or have fewer pregnancies have a higher risk of breast cancer.

6. Not breastfeeding: Women who do not breastfeed or breastfeed for shorter duration have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.

7. Birth control pill use: Using oral contraceptives for an extended period may slightly increase the risk of breast cancer.

8. Environmental factors: Exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants, such as pesticides and chemicals in plastic, may increase breast cancer risk.

9. Poor diet: A diet high in processed foods, saturated fats, and low in fruits and vegetables may contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer.

10. Smoking: Smoking tobacco has been associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, particularly among premenopausal women.