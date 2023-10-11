NIA conducts operations across six states targeting banned PFI organization

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in six states concerning a case related to an alleged disruption planned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar in the previous year. The NIA took over the case, which was initially registered by the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022. The case pertained to Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres allegedly conspiring to create disturbances during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Search operations were conducted by the federal probe agency across several states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. One of the locations searched was the residence of Abdul Wahid Shaikh in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is noteworthy that Shaikh had previously faced accusations in the 2006 railway blasts case, but he was ultimately acquitted of all charges by a trial court.

The NIA’s actions underline its efforts to investigate and address potential security threats and disturbances during significant events, such as the Prime Minister’s visits, and to pursue those allegedly involved in such activities.