Tragic Incident Claims Lives of Five Coimbatore Students at Valparai

Tragedy struck on a fateful Friday when five young students hailing from Coimbatore met with a horrifying accident, as they drowned in the Koolankal River near the Sholayar Estate in Valparai. The departed souls were identified as Ajay, son of Ravikumar, Dhanush, son of Ramakrishnan, Vinith, also the son of Ramakrishnan, Nafil, son of Shajahan from Kinathukadavu, and Sarath from Ukkadam.

These unfortunate events unfolded while they were enjoying a picnic in the serene surroundings of Valparai, around 4.30 pm. Reports suggest that the incident was triggered when one of the students accidentally slipped into a deep section of the river. In a heroic attempt to rescue their friend, the others tragically met the same fate.

Local Fire Force units swiftly responded to the scene to recover the bodies of the young students. This heart-wrenching incident has left a profound impact on their families, friends, and the community. It is a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, and the need for safety measures during recreational activities. The departed students were pursuing their education at SNMV College in Coimbatore.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragic loss.