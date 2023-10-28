Refreshingly Diwali Special Badam Thandai

Here’s a simple recipe for Badam Thandai:

Ingredients:

For Almond Paste:

– 1/2 cup almonds (badam), blanched and peeled

– 2 tablespoons poppy seeds (khus khus)

– 1 tablespoon melon seeds (magaz)

– A pinch of saffron strands (kesar)

– 1/4 cup warm milk

For Thandai:

– 4 cups whole milk

– 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/4 teaspoon green cardamom powder

– A few strands of saffron (kesar) for garnish

– Crushed or slivered pistachios and almonds for garnish

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Almond Paste:

1. Soak the blanched and peeled almonds in warm milk for about 30 minutes.

2. In a blender, combine the soaked almonds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, and saffron strands. Blend until you achieve a smooth paste. Add a little more milk if needed to reach the desired consistency.

2. Make the Thandai:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the whole milk. Allow it to come to a gentle boil and then let it simmer for 10-15 minutes, allowing it to reduce slightly.

2. Add sugar and green cardamom powder. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved.

3. Remove the Thandai from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

4. Once it has cooled, refrigerate the Thandai for at least a few hours, or ideally, overnight. Chilling helps the flavors meld together.

3. Serve the Badam Thandai:

1. Before serving, give the Thandai a good stir.

2. Pour it into glasses. Garnish with saffron strands, crushed or slivered pistachios, and almonds.

3. Serve the Badam Thandai cold and enjoy its rich, creamy, and aromatic flavors!