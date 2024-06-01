Realme launches C63: Details

Mumbai: Realme C63 was launched in Indonesia. Realme C63 price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs IDR 2,299,9000 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It will go on sale in Indonesia in Leather Blue and Jade Green colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 450nits of peak brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme C63 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, alongside a Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It comes with a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays some system notifications around the hole punch display cutout.

Realme has packed a dual rear camera unit on the Realme C63 led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the new Realme C63 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and gyro-meter. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It offers Rainwater Smart Touch technology.

The Realme C63 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. As mentioned, a one-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to one hour of talk time. The battery of the phone is also said to offer up to 38 days of standby time on a single charge.