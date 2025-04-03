IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat, pilot killed

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday during a routine training sortie, resulting in the tragic death of a trainee pilot. The crash was confirmed by IAF PRO Wing Commander Jaideep, who stated that the aircraft was on a standard training mission. Another pilot sustained injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Videos from the crash site showed the aircraft in pieces, with debris engulfed in flames. Police and firefighters were deployed to locate the missing pilot, with Jamnagar SP Premsukh Delu overseeing the rescue efforts.

Authorities have initiated a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. The accident occurred around 9:50 PM, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency services. This incident follows another Jaguar fighter aircraft crash a few weeks ago near Panchkula, Haryana, where technical issues forced the pilot to eject safely before the aircraft went down in an open area. The Jaguar fleet, inducted into the IAF in 1979, has played a crucial role in India’s defense capabilities, though it has faced operational challenges due to ageing systems.

The SEPECAT Jaguar, known as “Shamsher” in the IAF, is an Anglo-French supersonic attack aircraft built for deep penetration strikes and low-altitude operations. Despite its capabilities, the aircraft has been involved in several crashes over the years. Notably, on the same date in 2014, another Jaguar crashed near Sonamarg, Kashmir, leading to the deaths of two pilots.