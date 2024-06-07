Air India Express to operate 28 weekly flights from this airport: Details

Ghaziabad: Air India Express announced that it will start flights from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport. This will make Air India Express the only carrier to operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR). The airline, which is a subsidiary of Air India, will operate a total of 28 direct flights between Hindon and Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata from August 1.

‘Besides operating over 280 flights a week from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, AIX (Air India Express) will be operating from Hindon Airport, ensuring enhanced connectivity to/from other cities in Western UP, Uttarakhand and Haryana,; the airline said.

Air India Express will operate two daily return flights from Bengaluru and a daily return flight each from Kolkata and Goa to the Hindon airport. In addition to providing non-stop connectivity to destinations such as Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata, Air India Express plans to connect Hindon airport through one-stop itineraries to other key stations on its network, including Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Bagdogra, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Hindon Airport, located in Ghaziabad, is an important secondary airport for the NCR.