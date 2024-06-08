Eid Al Adha 2024: India, Pakistan announce first day of festival

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have announced the first day of Eid Al Adha 2024. The announcement came after the crescent moon was spotted in the respective countries.

Moon sighting committees in Lucknow and Jammu and Kashmir in India announced spotting of the crescent moon on Friday evening. Accordingly, Saturday, June 8, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah in the country and Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan announced that the moon of Dhul Hijjah has been sighted on Friday, June 7. Accordingly, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha in the country will be on Monday, June 17.

According to the Astronomy Center, Friday marked the twenty-ninth day of the month of Dhul-Qi’dah in the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Morocco, and Ghana.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.