‘Boycott Netflix’ and ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ trend ahead of Junaid Khan’s debut

On Thursday, hashtags like ‘Boycott Netflix’ and ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ trended on social media as users called for a ban on the upcoming period drama “Maharaj,” claiming it hurts religious sentiments. The film, set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, marks the debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The movie, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

The controversy around “Maharaj” intensified with VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi and other social media users demanding a ban, alleging the film disrespects Sanatan Dharma. Despite the backlash, Netflix highlighted the historical significance of the story, which follows journalist Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer and women’s rights advocate, through one of the most significant legal battles of the time. The film is unusual in its release strategy, with no promotional teasers or trailers, only a poster featuring the lead actors.

Comparisons were drawn to previous controversies involving films like Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and the recently stayed “Hamare Baarah,” which faced similar backlash for allegedly derogatory content. Some users pointed out double standards in reactions to films about Hinduism versus Islam, while others expressed concerns about the potential impact of “Maharaj” on the Hindu youth. Despite the controversy, “Maharaj” will debut on Netflix as part of a partnership between the streaming service and Yash Raj Films’ digital arm, YRF Entertainment.