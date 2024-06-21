Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Hits 49; TN CM Orders Judicial Probe

The death toll from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has risen to 49, with ten more fatalities reported after individuals consumed spurious liquor in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi. Approximately 115 people are currently receiving treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, as well as hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and JIPMER in Puducherry, with 25 of them in critical condition.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the victims’ families on Thursday, distributing aid cheques and assuring that measures would be implemented to combat the sale of illicit liquor. Additionally, a one-man commission under retired High Court Justice B. Gokuldas has been established to investigate the incident and recommend preventive measures.

In connection with the tragedy, four individuals have been arrested, and actions are being taken against those responsible for supplying the methanol used to produce the illicit liquor. The CBCID has been instructed to trace the source of the methanol. Further, police officials involved have faced disciplinary action, and the District Collector has been transferred. Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami has demanded Chief Minister Stalin’s resignation, accusing him of negligence and failing to address previous warnings about illicit liquor sales in the area.