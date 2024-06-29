UAE authority announces partial road closures: Details

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 29. The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Saeed bin Shakhbout Street and traffic diversion on the opposite side. It will be in place from 12am, Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 22.

Meanwhile, there will be a partial road closure on the E11 Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road from 12am, Saturday, June 29, to 6am, Wednesday, July 3.The closure will on the right lane heading towards Al Shahama.

Partial road closure has also been announced on Al Karamah Street. The closure will be on the two right lanes from 11.30pm, Saturday, June 29 to 5am, Monday, July 1. There is also a partial closure on E10 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road from 10pm, June 28 to 5am, Monday July 1. The closure is on the three right lanes towards Abu Dhabi.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.