Karnataka Govt cracks down on eateries selling unhygienic shawarma

In a thorough investigation, the Karnataka food safety department collected 17 shawarma samples from districts such as Bangalore Rural, Mysore, Tumkur, Hubli, Dharwad, Mangalore, Bellary, and Belgaum. Out of these, eight samples tested positive for bacteria and yeast, deeming them unfit for consumption due to poor hygiene during preparation, improper storage, and lack of sanitation during distribution. The Food Safety and Quality Commissioner has issued a strict warning to shawarma makers to comply with food safety regulations, including preparing fresh shawarma daily, displaying mandatory FSSAI registration and licenses, and maintaining high hygiene standards. The public is also advised to purchase shawarma only from FSSAI-registered vendors.

Additionally, the department has banned the use of artificial colors in foods like gobi and kebabs after finding unsafe artificial coloring in various street foods, posing health risks to consumers. In a significant policy change, Karnataka has decided to ban street vendors from outside the state to protect local traders and ensure food safety. This decision follows complaints about excessive artificial color use by out-of-state vendors and demands from the Town Trade Committee to prioritize local traders.

Starting July 1, the BBMP will conduct a comprehensive survey of out-of-state street vendors, who will need to provide identity proof, such as an Aadhaar, ration, or voter card, to continue their business. This regulation, already in effect in Mysore, will be implemented statewide to ensure compliance. The ban is expected to significantly impact thousands of migrant street vendors operating in Karnataka, aiming to create a safer food environment and provide more opportunities for local traders.