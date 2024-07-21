Homemade Pathroda rolls

Pathroda rolls are a popular Konkani dish made from colocasia leaves stuffed with a spiced gram flour mixture, rolled up, steamed, and then sliced. Here’s how you can make them:

Ingredients:

– For the Filling:

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 1/4 cup grated coconut

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp

– 2 tablespoons jaggery, grated

– 1 teaspoon chili powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon oil

– For the Rolls:

– 12-15 colocasia leaves, cleaned and stems trimmed

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Filling:

– Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida. Let them splutter.

– Add grated coconut, chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Sauté for a minute.

– Add gram flour, rice flour, tamarind pulp, and jaggery. Mix well and cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. Set aside to cool.

2. Prepare the Colocasia Leaves:

– Boil a pot of water. Dip each colocasia leaf in the boiling water for 2-3 minutes to make them pliable. Remove and let them cool.

3. Assemble the Rolls:

– Place a leaf flat on a surface. Spread a thin layer of the filling mixture evenly over the leaf, avoiding the edges.

– Carefully roll the leaf from one end to the other to form a tight roll.

– Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling.

4. Steam the Rolls:

– Arrange the rolls in a steamer or a large pot with a steaming rack. Steam for 20-30 minutes or until the rolls are cooked through.

5. Slice and Serve:

– Once steamed, let the rolls cool slightly before slicing them into rounds.

– Serve warm or at room temperature. They can be enjoyed as a snack or a side dish.