Moderate intensity earthquake hits Sikkim

Soreng: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred today in Soreng, Sikkim. As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 27.22 North and longitude 88.33 East and at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The northeast region have recently been struck with a series of earthquake incidents. While earthquakes of magnitudes 3.1 and 2.9 struck Manipur and Meghalaya earlier on August 6, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was also reported from Arunachal Pradesh.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.