Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher again in Kerala. Gold price surged by Rs 160 to Rs 51,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6445, up by Rs 20. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 69,850 per 10 gram, logging a Rs 58 per 10 gram rise against the previous Friday’s close of Rs 69,792 per 10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,387.37 per ounce.U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $2,426.00.Spot silver was up 0.6% to $26.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $915.30 and palladium gained 0.56% to $887.25. COMEX gold price ended at $2,470 per troy ounce, $16 per troy once lower from its previous weekend’s close of $2,486.