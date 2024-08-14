Delhi, Punjab on High Alert Ahead of Independence Day 2024 Amid Fidayeen Attack Threat

Authorities have issued a high alert in Delhi and Punjab following intelligence reports of a potential fidayeen attack by terrorists linked to a group based in Jammu. The threat is particularly concerning due to the heavy security presence on Independence Day, with speculation that an attack could occur shortly after August 15. Intercepted communications suggest that the terrorists might target areas in Delhi or Punjab, possibly after the heightened security measures on Independence Day have been relaxed.

Intelligence sources have raised alarms after two unidentified, armed individuals were reportedly seen near Kathua in Jammu, with concerns that they might be heading toward Pathankot. There is also information about a consignment of explosives delivered to a remote area in Jammu, potentially to be used against security forces or critical infrastructure. The alert further notes that there is a connection between the ISI and a network of gangsters, radicals, and terrorists in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, with intentions to disrupt both Independence Day events and the Amarnath Yatra.

Recent terrorist activities in Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Poonch have underscored the ongoing threat from armed groups in the Jammu region. These groups are reportedly planning to target high-profile figures, key sites, and crowded locations. Delhi has been identified as a potential target, especially by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). In response, security in Delhi is being significantly increased, particularly for the Independence Day celebrations and other events involving high-profile dignitaries.