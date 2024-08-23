Hyderabad YouTuber Criticized for Throwing Money on Busy Road

A video showing a young man tossing cash into the air on a busy road in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The content creator, known online as Power Harsha or “its_me_power,” was seen standing amid traffic, throwing money into the air, causing people to stop their cars and scramble for the cash. In another clip, he was seen as a pillion rider on a motorbike, repeating the same stunt.

The video, which was allegedly intended to boost the YouTuber’s popularity, drew sharp criticism from the public, with many condemning the act as reckless and dangerous. Concerns were raised about the potential accidents that could have occurred due to the sudden rush to collect the money on a busy road. Social media users called for strict action against the influencer, tagging the Cyberabad Police and demanding accountability for the dangerous stunt.

In the video, the YouTuber announced plans for similar future stunts, urging viewers to subscribe to his Telegram channel for chances to win money by guessing the amount he would throw next. Despite the growing backlash and public safety concerns, the Cyberabad Police have not yet taken any action against the influencer.