Karnataka Govt Suspends 7 Jail Staff Over Actor Darshan’s Viral Jail Photos

The Karnataka government has suspended seven jail officials following the emergence of controversial photos and videos involving actor Darshan, currently in custody for his alleged role in the Renukaswamy murder case. The incident, which has sparked widespread public outrage, began when exclusive images surfaced showing Darshan and other inmates, including notorious criminals, appearing to enjoy a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle within the central jail. One photo Darshan holding a cigarette and cup, raising serious concerns about the management and security within the prison.

In response to the public outcry, Home Minister Parameshwar announced that an investigation is underway, with immediate actions already taken, including the suspension of seven officers and the planned transfer of the Jail Superintendent. The minister highlighted the ongoing probe into how contraband items, such as mobile phones and cigarettes, were smuggled into the jail, emphasizing the government’s commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future and maintaining the integrity of the prison system.

Adding to the controversy, a video has surfaced showing Darshan engaged in a video call from within the jail, reportedly facilitated by Dharma, a convicted murderer. This has further intensified concerns about lax security measures and possible preferential treatment for influential inmates, leading to public demands for a comprehensive investigation and stricter enforcement of prison regulations.