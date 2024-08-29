Powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richer Scale hit Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 36.51 North and longitude 71.12 East and at a depth of 255 kilometers. The tremors were felt in several areas in India, including Delhi and Rajasthan. There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 6:35 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East and at a depth of 130 kilometers.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

On December 12, 2023, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan. Earlier on October 13, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan. On October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan. Another earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck the country on October 8. More than 4000 people lost their lives and thousands of residential buildings were damaged in that earthquake. In June last year, the province of Paktika was hit by a 5.9 magnitude quake which killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.