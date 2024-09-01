Triumph launches Daytona 660 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph launched Daytona 660 in the Indian markets. The bike is offered at Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third model on the Triumph’s 660 cc in-line triple engine platform after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660.

The Daytona 660 gets a split LED headlight with a transparent windscreen. It comes with all LED illumination, three ride modes – Rain, Road and Sport and dual-channel ABS as standard. The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 comes with a circular instrument cluster. The bike is offered in three colour options- Snowdonia White, Satin Granite, and Carnival Red.

The bike is powered by 660cc inline three-cylinder engine. This engine produces 95bhp at 11,250rpm and 69Nm at 8,250rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque assist clutch. The bike rides on 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD fork and a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment. Its braking hardware includes twin 310mm front discs and a 220mm disc at the rear.The bike also gets a new exhaust with 3-into-1 headers and a compact underslung silencer that amplifies the engine’s exhaust note.