Supreme Court announces verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam registered by the CBI. The top court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court noted that prolonged incarceration constitutes an unjust deprivation of liberty. During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, objected to Kejriwal’s approach of bypassing the trial court for bail and directly petitioning the Delhi High Court and then the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam on March 21. The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by CBI on June 26, while he was in custody of the ED in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

On July 12, however, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case, while referring his petition challenging ED arrest to a larger bench. However, he continued to remain in judicial custody due to his arrest by the CBI.

Arvind Kejriwal is the only key political leader who is behind bars in the case. As many as three accused in the case have been released on bail in the past month. Those granted bail by Supreme Court of India include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha and Vijay Nair, the former communication in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh, another AAP leader who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was released on bail in April 2024.