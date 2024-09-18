Uttar Pradesh to establish first semiconductor park near Noida Airport

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is making significant strides in the tech sector by launching the state’s first semiconductor park near Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida. The project, spearheaded by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), will cover 325 acres across Sectors 10 and 28, with the goal of attracting global semiconductor manufacturers and creating jobs for the state’s youth.

To support this initiative, the state has introduced a Semiconductor Policy that offers generous incentives, including a 50% capital subsidy and a 75% land rebate for industries, along with a decade-long exemption from electricity duties. The park will also feature essential infrastructure like water and sewage treatment plants and power substations, ensuring reliable utilities for investors. Its location just 4 km from the Noida International Airport provides logistical advantages, enhanced by the upcoming Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and a high-speed rail line connecting Delhi and Varanasi.

By offering these incentives and prime location benefits, Uttar Pradesh aims to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem. The government’s plan is to position the state as a leading hub in the semiconductor industry, ensuring economic growth and job creation while enhancing connectivity for both domestic and international trade.