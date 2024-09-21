IWF Junior World Championships 2024: India’s Dhanush Loganathan wins bronze

Leon: In Weightlifting, India’s Dhanush Loganathan won the bronze medal in the men’s 55kg event at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships 2024 in Leon, Spain. Dhanush Loganathan lifted a total of 231kg (107 snatch+124kg clean and jerk) for bronze. Vietnam’s K Duong won the gold medal for lifting 253kg (115kg+140kg) and Japan’s Kotaro Tomari, clinched the silver medal for a total of 247kg (108kg+139kg).

Medals at the junior World Weightlifting Championships 2024 are awarded separately in snatch, clean and jerk and total categories. Dhanush also clinched a bronze medal in the snatch and finished 13th in the clean and jerk.

Last year, Dhanush bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 49kg weight division at the Weightlifting Youth World Championships in Albania, lifting a total of 200kg (88kg+112kg). In 2022, Dhanush won his second successive youth gold medal at the National Weightlifting Championships and a youth bronze at the Asian Championships in Tashkent.

The Indian weightlifting contingent at the Junior World Championships for the under-21 weightlifters includes three men and six women.