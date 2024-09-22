Arjun Rescue: Divers Recover Lorry Parts from Gangavali River

The search for Arjun and two others missing after a landslide in Shiruru, Karnataka, has intensified in the Gangavali river. Divers and rescue personnel have recovered a lorry’s cooling fan and surrounding ring near a Navy-designated point. While these items are yet to be confirmed as belonging to Arjun’s lorry, the discovery has led the team to focus their efforts on the river’s midpoint, where metal signals were detected.

The search operation, involving the Navy, a dredging company, and local authorities, continues after strong signals of metal were found in the river. Earlier, a diver reported seeing a submerged scooter and wood pieces in the area. With parts of the lorry already recovered, including the cabin and front tire, hopes are high that Arjun and the others will soon be found.