Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian stock markets returned to their winning ways on Tuesday, snapping their 5-day losing run. The BSE Sensex today gained 584.81 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at 81,634.8 . The NSE Nifty settled at 25,013.15, up 217.38 points or 0.88 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index rose 1.86 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index 2.44 per cent. Meanwhile, among sectors, all the indices, barring the Nifty Metal index, settled higher. The Nifty Media index jumped over 3 per cent, the Nifty Auto 1.84 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma 1.5 per cent.

Also Read: Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami clinches fifth consecutive win

BSE-listed companies added market capitalisation of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore today. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,885 against 1,032 stocks that declined, and 111 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,028. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 133, and those that hit a 52-week low was 102. A total of 299 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 252 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Adani Ports, M&M, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, L&T, SBI, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, and Kotak Bank. Top losers were Tata Steel, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, and ITC,.