Indian Railways announces new bi-weekly express connecting these cities: Details

Secunderabad: Railway Board has approved a new bi-weekly express train service connecting Telangana and Goa. Train Numbers 17039/17040 will connect Secunderabad in Telangana with Vasco-Da-Gama in Goa. The 17039 Secunderabad-Vasco-Da-Gama Bi-Weekly Express will leave Secunderabad every Wednesday and Friday at 10:05 AM, arriving in Vasco-Da-Gama the next day at 5:45 AM.

Key Stops and Timings:

Kacheguda: 10:18 AM

Shadnagar: 11:04 AM

Mahbubnagar: 11:55 AM

Kurnool City: 1:38 PM

Guntakal: 3:25 PM

Brahmanapalli: 3:43 PM

Dharwad: 5:50 PM

Hubballi: 10:50 PM

Madgaon: 3:50 AM

Vasco-Da-Gama: 5:45 AM

Following this, the 17040 Vasco-Da-Gama-Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Express will start on October 10, 2024. This train will depart from Vasco-Da-Gama every Thursday and Saturday at 9:00 AM, reaching Secunderabad at 6:20 AM the next day. It will also make stops at several key stations.

Madgaon: 9:30 AM

Hubballi: 12:50 PM

Dharwad: 1:38 PM

Guntakal: 3:25 PM

Kurnool City: 11:48 PM

Mahbubnagar: 11:55 AM

Shadnagar: 12:18 AM

Kacheguda: 12:30 AM

Secunderabad: 6:20 AM

The new express train will feature 21 modern LHB coaches, providing a comfortable travel experience. The coaches include First AC Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class, catering to the needs of all passengers.