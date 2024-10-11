Border Security Force recovers over 13 kg of heroin near India-Pakistan border

Tarn Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered more than 13 kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The recovery was made following reliable information about narcotics concealed in a hume pipe in the border area. BSF troops swiftly responded and conducted a thorough search of the suspected location.

‘At about 12:40 pm the troops recovered 06 plastic bottles filled with suspected heroin (Gross weight- 13.160 Kg). This recovery, based on an intelligence developed by the BSF intelligence wing, took place in a farming field adjacent to village- Kalash of district Tarn Taran,’ the PRO said.

On the same day, BSF troops, in collaboration with Tarn Taran police, conducted a search operation and recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone.

Punjab shares a 553-km long International Border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

Earlier BSF has revealed that it had successfully shot down 103 drones in the Punjab sector along the Indo-Pak international border in 2023.In addition to drone interceptions, the BSF has made significant strides in curbing illegal activities along the border. Operations in 2023 have resulted in the seizure of 755 kg of narcotics, recovery of 15 assorted rifles and 38 pistols, apprehension of 36 Pakistani nationals, and neutralization of nine intruders from across the border along the international border.