19 injured as passenger train rams into goods train

Chennai: At least 19 passengers were injured as Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express rammed into a stationary goods train near Chennai on Friday night. 12 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express derailed after the collision. The incident took place at Kavarapettai, which comes under Chennai Railway Division.

According to Railway officials, there were no casualties and none of the injuries reported after the accident were life-threatening. All injured passengers have been admitted to the nearby hospitals for treatment.

As per officials, the train number 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Superfast Express passed Ponneri station around 8:27 pm and was given green signal to run through at next station Kavaraipettai via the mainline. While entering the Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line it entered into the loop line and hit the stationary goods train. After the collision, a parcel van which was next to the engine caught fire, but was quickly doused off.

Senior state officials and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway have also rushed to the spot. The incident has affected movement of trains on the entire section, forcing railways to divert or operate trains via alternate routes. Meanwhile, alternative arrangements have been made to transport or accommodate the passengers

A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station on Saturday early morning to continue its journey.