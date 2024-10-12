Etihad Airways increases frequency of flights to this Indian city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to increase frequency of Flights to Jaipur In India. The airline will be operating 10 flights between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur, Rajasthan from December 15, 2024. Etihad Airways started flights to Jaipur, just four months ago.

‘We’ve seen sensational demand for this service, and in response, we are giving even more love to India by increasing our weekly flights, providing the frequency and convenient timings our guests desire. “This expansion gives Indian travellers easy access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while offering smooth connections to our global network, all with the promise of an exceptional flying experience,’ Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad said.

Travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process.