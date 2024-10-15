Protests erupt over Kannur ADM’s death, panchayat president Divya faces backlash

The sudden death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu has led to protests against Kannur panchayat president P.P. Divya. At a farewell event on October 14, Divya left the stage after accusing Naveen Babu of corruption, specifically alleging delays in granting an NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalai. She claimed the NOC was issued only after Naveen Babu’s transfer order, hinting she had more information to reveal within two days. Divya’s speech, delivered in front of the Collector, questioned the integrity of officials and emphasized the importance of honesty in public service.

On October 15, Naveen Babu was tragically found hanging at his residence. He had been recently transferred to Pathanamthitta and was supposed to leave by train that morning. When family members realized he had not boarded the train, they grew concerned, and later his body was discovered at home. His death has raised alarm, particularly given the allegations made against him by P.P. Divya just a day earlier.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan expressed shock and outrage over Naveen Babu’s death, criticizing Divya’s comments. He called her remarks highly inappropriate, describing the situation as almost a case of “murder by words.” Satheeshan pointed out that Naveen Babu had no history of corruption allegations, even from opposition parties, and condemned Divya’s behavior, accusing her of making an unwelcome and disrespectful attack on an innocent man.