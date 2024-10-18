Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply to new all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged sharply in Kerala on Friday, October 18, 2024. This is for third day in a row that gold price is gaining. Gold price touched a new all-time high today. The yellow metal is priced at Rs 57,920, up by Rs 640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7420, up by Rs 80. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price appreciated by Rs 1160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7829.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.220. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7178.3 per gram, up by Rs.200. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.03%, while in the past month it has decreased by 5.33%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 77,565 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.60% or Rs 458. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,573/kg, up by 0.90% or Rs 829. On Thursday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 77,107 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.58% while silver futures contract settled at Rs 91,744 per kilogram with a loss of 0.48%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,694.99 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,696.59 on Thursday. Prices have risen more than 1% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,710.20. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $31.76 per ounce and was headed for a weekly gain. Platinum steadied at $991.60 and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,040.75.